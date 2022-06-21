Advertisement

Obituary: Anderson, Robert H.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert H. Anderson, 89 of Parkersburg, passed away June 20, 2022 at WVU Medicine CCMC surrounded by his loved ones.  He was born April 17, 1933 in Wellsville, OH, a son of the late Charles C. Anderson and Nellie Spencer Anderson Adams.

Bob retired from GE Plastics as a Chemical Operator.  He was a former member of the Boaz Baptist Church and Trinity United Methodist Church. Bob served his country during the Korean War in the 1092nd Engineering Battalion.

Surviving is his loving wife of 69 years, Patricia Currey Anderson, daughters:  Deborah Oldaker (Ron) of Mineral Wells and Melissa Stump (Brian) of Boaz.

Bob also leaves behind four grandchildren:  Eric Nuckles, Aaron Nuckles (Rose), Kelly Peck (Jason) and Annie Brown (Adam), great grandchildren:  Amaya, Mason, Jadyn, Gavin, Addie, Cora and Ava along with two great-great granddaughters:  Aurbrii and Vanessa.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter Rebecca Casto, brother Sonny Anderson and sisters:  June Cook and Donna Douglas.

A celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date.

