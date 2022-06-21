Obituary: Carter, Rosalee (Perine)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rosalee (Perine) Carter, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with our Lord on June 20, 2022.

Rosalee was affectionately known as “Tiny”, by her family and friends.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Ferguson (John); a son, Donald W. Carter (Jona); four grandchildren, Chrie Byrd (Emory), Clarissa Morris, Donald (Bub) Carter, John Michael Ferguson II (Karina); one great-granddaughter, Emrie Zella-Rose Byrd; three sisters, six brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Tiny was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Per her wishes, Tiny will be cremated with no services.

The family wishes to thank Hospice and Stonerise of Parkersburg for their care and assistance. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

