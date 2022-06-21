Obituary: Griffin, Brenda Lynn

GREENWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brenda Lynn Griffin, 53, of Greenwood, WV, departed this life Friday, June 17, 2022 at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Brenda was born July 14, 1968, in Hollywood, FL, a daughter of the late Jack and Jill (Curtis) Holt.

Brenda graduated Doddridge County High School with the class of 1987. She worked with homeless Veterans and elderly as a home health care provider. She enjoyed attending the Real Life Ministries Church in Greenwood, WV. Brenda was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter 56 of West Union. She often enjoyed traveling to the beach, camping in her camper, singing karaoke, riding side by sides, and basically anything to do outdoors. She loved her grandchildren with her whole heart, and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Richard Kevin Griffin; daughter, Riki Nicole (Duncan) Griffin (Josh) of Lincoln, WV; son, Richard Cole Griffin (Jessica) of West Union, WV; grandchildren, Braylynn Nicole Riley, Emma Kate Griffin, Kase Edward Griffin, Johnna Rachelle Barnes, Noah Duncan, Collin Duncan, Bella Duncan, and Elijah Adkins; siblings, Andrew Wayne Holt, Jayson Ray Holt, and Jackie Holt; step-mother, Shirley Holt; aunt, Mary Townsend of Parma, OH; mother-in-law, Patricia Ann Henderson; and special friends, Doug Miller, Charlotte Miller, and Paige B. Dunford.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Larry William Griffin Sr.

Services will be held at 2pm, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow at the Todd Cemetery in Greenwood, WV. Visitation will take place the night prior, Friday, 4-8pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

