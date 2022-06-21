Advertisement

Obituary: McCrady, Ottie Charles

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Way back in September of 1935, on a beautiful autumn day out in the boonies near Gay WV, Edna Brabham McCrady and Ottie Ray McCrady brought a beautiful bouncing boy into the world. They called him Ottie Charles McCrady. He lived a long, fruitful life filled with love for family and friends. He left us on June19, 2022. We, his children, already miss him more than we can say.

He was proud of his military service. At the age of 17, he sought adventure as a member of the US Air Force with service during the Korean War as an Aircraft Mechanic. Decorations: National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Air Crew Member Badge. Next to loving his family and friends, Chuck loved piloting his airplane in the wild blue yonder and riding his motorcycles. An avid collector of eclectic curiosities, he loved anything with motors: cars, trucks, and especially motorcycles.   

He loved playing his guitar, jammin’ to country music with friends. Chuck was always ready with a helping hand and enjoyed being able to help his family and friends.   

We’re saying goodbye with a Memorial Service on June 21, 2022 at 6:30 pm, Parkersburg City Park, Veteran’s Circle.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com

