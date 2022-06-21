Advertisement

Obituary: Redmond, Judy Schreckengost

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Judy Schreckengost Redmond Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 21, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Judy Schreckengost Redmond of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord and her son, Matthew McPherson on June 21, 2022. She was born December 14, 1944 in Waverly, WV, a daughter of the late Thurl Schreckengost and Hazel Marie Andrews Matthis. Judy retired from Worthington Manor as activities Director.

She is survived by her son, Michael McPherson (Patti) of Parkersburg; daughter, Corinna Fisher (Tony) of Parkersburg; two granddaughters, Nichole Aguilar (Steven) and Matty McPherson; three grandsons, Joshua Layman (Michelle), Justin McPherson (Ashley) and Nicholas McPherson; eight great-grandchildren, Max, Jonah, and Bo Aguilar, Audrey and Jonathan McPherson, Harmony Smith, Hunter Conley, and Logan Layman; one great-great grandchild, Elygha Holbert.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a son, Matthew McPherson; sisters, Betty Windelkin, Rosemary Kinney, Marlene Uhl and Iris Willadean Lemley; brothers, William, Thomas, Harry and Donald Schreckengost.

At her request there will no visitation. A family graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg with her son-in-law, Tony Fisher officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Redmond family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to the Diabetes Association or the Parkersburg Humane Society.

