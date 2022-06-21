Advertisement

Parkersburg Catholic football will suit up in 2022

The Crusaders will take the field in 2022, after canceled seasons in 2020, and 2021
The Crusaders will take the field in 2022, after canceled seasons in 2020, and 2021(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After not having seasons in 2020 or 2021, the Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders will suit up and take the field for the 2022 fall sports season.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the season, and in 2021, the Crusaders did not have enough players on their roster to be able to compete at a varsity or junior varsity level.

This season, the team will be operating like a varsity team, but playing mostly a junior varsity schedule.

Head coach Larry Thompson was hired to be the head coach ahead of the 2021 season, and he has been working from the ground up to get the Crusaders on the field and competing.

“We were still building here, and we were still growing here,” said Thompson. “As the school year ended, I had a large group of kids approach me and say, ‘Coach, I think we’re going to give this a shot.’ As their leader, as their coach, I’m going to show up everyday, I’m going to teach them everything they need to know. I got a great group of coaches, and they bring the energy, they bring the juice every day, and we show up here and we have a blast.”

Parkersburg Catholic’s 2022 Schedule is as follows...

September 10: @ Tri-City Crusaders (8-man)

September 16: vs. Paden City (Varsity)

September 24: @ East Liverpool, OH (J.V.)

October 3: @ Wahama (J.V.)

October 17: @ St. Marys (J.V.)

October 28: @ Hundred (Varsity)

