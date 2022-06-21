Advertisement

Man killed in Mason County crash

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews confirm a man has died after a car accident in Gallipolis Ferry on Tuesday morning.

They say the car was traveling south on Route 2 when the driver went off the road, through a yard, and crashed into a parked car in a driveway, which was then knocked into a house.

They say the driver was ejected out of the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Several bricks on the outside of the garage collapsed onto the driveway.

Both cars were towed.

The scene has been cleared, and the road is back open.

