PHS Speech and Debate Team prepares for season

Team hosts meeting for new members.
By Zach Miles and Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While many school groups may take the summer to rest, one Parkersburg High School team is using this time to recruit and inform members for next year’s season.

The team meets at PHS over the summer to help new members have a better understanding of the team, what they do and get them ready for the coming season.

Lori Zyla says starting early can be a great opportunity for new students to begin building relationships with other members. Senior Bastet Zyla, the team’s co-captain, told us how being a part of this group can help students coming into PHS make friends and have a place to call their home base.

Students learned about different events such as impromptu, debate, interpretation and more types of competition.

Zyla, the theater, speech and debate teacher at PHS, shares why it’s important for the team to start the season early.

Zyla hopes to continue to grow the team and states that membership has fallen over the past two years due to Covid-19.

The team’s upcoming season is expected to begin in September.

