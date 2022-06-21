Advertisement

State GOP leader will not resign, seek reelection

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia GOP Chair will not resign his post, even after Republican officials in the state publicly asked him to do so.

On Saturday, some state leaders put out a statement accusing Mark Harris of “inappropriate behavior.”

While they did not give specifics, the statement alluded to allegations they found credible and alarming.

Now, Harris says while he won’t resign, he won’t be seeking reelection as State Party Chair.

The State GOP Executive Committee selected Harris to serve as the chair in January 2021.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
Fatal crash in Washington County
UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old woman killed in car wreck
Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river.
Search crews recover boy’s body from West Virginia river
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
One dead in two vehicle crash on State Route 555 in Morgan County, Ohio
A couple areas in Marietta are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water advisory

Latest News

Fire officials: Don’t let your children play with fireworks
Fire officials: Don’t let your children play with fireworks
United Way Alliance of the MOV helps community on annual “Day of Action”
United Way Alliance of the MOV helps community on annual “Day of Action”
Locals honored with Governor's Service Awards
Locals honored with Governor’s Service Awards
Two men arrested after high-speed chase in Ritchie County