Two men arrested after high-speed chase in Ritchie County

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg Police say two people are arrested after a pursuit Tuesday afternoon.

Parkersburg Police say it happened on East 12th Street and Laird Avenue. An officer tried to pull over a 2003 Jetta for defective equipment and failure to yield.

The car took off and police say two passengers jumped out of the car. They have not been identified. The car then made its way onto Route 50 toward Ritchie County at speeds of 85 to 90 miles per hour. A Ritchie County deputy laid down spike strips and the car stopped.

It wound up on Dogwood Lane. A passenger, Matthew Bachelor, jumped out of the passenger side and he was arrested for a parole violation.

Police say it took 50 minutes to convince the driver to come out of the car. His name is Leed Woodlee. He is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He will be charged for that crime in both Wood County and Ritchie County.

