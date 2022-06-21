United Way Alliance of the MOV helps community on annual “Day of Action”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is doing its annual “Day of Action” for the region.

Hundreds of people are helping them to make an impact in the community.

“We’re joined with United Ways globally in making this huge day of impact,” says executive director, Stacy DeCicco. “By the end of day, we’re going to have seen over 300 people out serving in projects today.”

The non-profit has many different partners helping them with its annual event.

Some of them include WVU Medicine at Camden Clark, Chemours and the Mountaineer Food Bank.

“So, any time there’s an opportunity for a partnership like this we get really thrilled,” says Mountaineer Food Bank communications coordinator, Gabriela Bonazzo. “It makes a bigger impact on those that really need the little extra help.

The United Way is looking to help out in many different ways.

From packing up a total of two thousand meals to deliver to the Mid-Ohio Valley to hosting blood drives in both Parkersburg and Athens.

And also, there are some projects to help out with community upkeep and there are projects to help the group’s partners.

“So, when we have these teams out today doing work like landscaping, remodeling, or rehab small projects, painting projects, it’s all the difference in the world to our organizations,” says DeCicco. “It keeps them strong and keeps them stable and keeps them focused where they’re really the experts, in the mission services.

United Way officials say that today wouldn’t be possible without its partners and volunteers.

“You know, it means everything. It’s how we get our work done,” says DeCicco. “And there’s nothing that we could accomplish at a sigh low. We are what we are because of the partners that we bring to the table. We like to talk a lot about strong partners and strong communities. Because we know that at the end of the day that’s what makes it happen. Our United Way team is fabulous, but we are a very tiny team. So, it’s the partnerships that bring all of this to life and make it all possible.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.