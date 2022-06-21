Advertisement

UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old woman killed in car wreck

WTAP News @ 6 - Authorities respond to fatal crash in Washington Co.
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred June 21, 2022 at approximately 2:27 p.m. The crash occurred on County Road 344 (County House Lane) near State Route 26 in Marietta Township.

The crash involved a 2000 Dodge Durango, operated by Gloria Mae Violet Rose Winebrenner, 19, of Marietta, Ohio. The investigation found Winebrenner was traveling eastbound on County House Lane and veered off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then re-entered the road, veered off the left side and overturned. Winebrenner was ejected from the car and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Responding agencies include the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Marietta Fire Department and EMS, Westfall Towing and the Washington County Highway Department.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Winebrenner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL 6/21/2022 6:00 P.M.

One person is dead following a crash in Washington County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly be 2:30 Tuesday afternoon on the 11-hundred block of County House Lane.

Trooper Dustin Payne, with the Highway Patrol, says that a 2000 Dodge Durango was traveling east on County House Lane. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The Durango then came back onto the road and overturned.

The driver of the Durango was thrown from the Durango and became pinned under the vehicle.

Trooper Payne says there is no evidence that speed was a factor in the crash.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the driver until the family has been notified.

Marietta Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the County Highway Department, and the Highway Patrol reconstruction team responded to the scene.

Stay tuned to WTAP-TV and WTAP.COM for more information as it becomes available.

Authorities say one person is dead after a crash in Washington County.

Not many details are known at this point.

According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the crash happened on the 11-hundred block of County House Lane in Marietta.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has blocked the roadway around the crash site.

WTAP has a reporter heading to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

