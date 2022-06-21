UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old woman killed in car wreck

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred June 21, 2022 at approximately 2:27 p.m. The crash occurred on County Road 344 (County House Lane) near State Route 26 in Marietta Township.

The crash involved a 2000 Dodge Durango, operated by Gloria Mae Violet Rose Winebrenner, 19, of Marietta, Ohio. The investigation found Winebrenner was traveling eastbound on County House Lane and veered off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then re-entered the road, veered off the left side and overturned. Winebrenner was ejected from the car and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Responding agencies include the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Marietta Fire Department and EMS, Westfall Towing and the Washington County Highway Department.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Winebrenner was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

