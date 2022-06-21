West Virginia Interstate fair opens their gates for the first time since COVID break!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The smell of funnel cakes, polish sausage and elephant ears is back in Mineral Wells thanks to the West Virginia Interstate fair.

The fair has returned back to a fully functioning fair for the first time in two years.

The fair opened today at 4p.m. and some were so excited they waited at the gate before the gate opened.

“It has something for everyone maybe the older folks like looking at the craft barn and maybe seeing the animals. The younger kids like the rides and having fun with that and then someone like me I like fair food, elephant ears just unhealthy foods so that’s one big reason I’m here,” Tommy Hudkins said.

You can find out more about the fair hours, tickets and more at their website.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.