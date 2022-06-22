100th birthday for Camp Kootaga this weekend, special event planned

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Mid-Ohio Valley camp will be reaching a significant milestone.

Camp Kootaga will be reaching its one hundredth birthday this weekend!

Because of this huge event, the campgrounds will be celebrated this Saturday from 10 a.m. To 4 p.m.

Officials with the camp say that they are inviting everyone out to be a part of this big event that will have many activities and food available for anyone to take part in.

“We’ll have some activities going around in the camp and folks can come and enjoy. We’ll be serving hot dogs at one of our pavilions. We’ll be like I said doing some camp tours. We’ve got some memorabilia collections that will be on display in our dining hall,” says camp staff advisor.

History of the park is available when you click this link for more information.

