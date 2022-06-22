Advertisement

100th birthday for Camp Kootaga this weekend, special event planned

WTAP News @ 5- 100th Birthday for Camp Kootaga
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Mid-Ohio Valley camp will be reaching a significant milestone.

Camp Kootaga will be reaching its one hundredth birthday this weekend!

Because of this huge event, the campgrounds will be celebrated this Saturday from 10 a.m. To 4 p.m.

Officials with the camp say that they are inviting everyone out to be a part of this big event that will have many activities and food available for anyone to take part in.

“We’ll have some activities going around in the camp and folks can come and enjoy. We’ll be serving hot dogs at one of our pavilions. We’ll be like I said doing some camp tours. We’ve got some memorabilia collections that will be on display in our dining hall,” says camp staff advisor.

History of the park is available when you click this link for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Washington County
UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old woman killed in car wreck
Two men arrested after high-speed chase in Ritchie County
The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris
A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members

Latest News

Robert Collins
Morgan Co. man sentenced on sexual abuse charges
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
Two car crash on DuPont Road
Two car crash on DuPont Road
Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word ``The.’’ The U.S. Patent and...
Ohio State gets approval to trademark ‘The’ for merchandise