6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash

A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six people aboard.(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)
By Eric Fossell and Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE 6/22/22 @ 8:25 p.m.

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirms six people have died in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening.

The identities of the victims haven’t been confirmed, but Bryant says the passengers were not local.

He says the helicopter was a Vietnam-era Huey based out of the Logan airport and was used for tourism flights.

Bryant says at this time it’s not confirmed exactly what went wrong during the flight. The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says it was on fire when crews arrived at the scene, and firefighters put the fire out.

The road is expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours.

Bryant says one of the owners of the helicopter showed up at the scene after the crash.

The National Highway Safety and Transportation Board and FAA are sending crews to the scene. The road is blocked off about a mile from the crash site.

People are asked to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL STORY

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six people were aboard a helicopter that crashed early Wednesday evening in Logan County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA officials report the Bell UH-1B model went down near state Route 17. That’s in the Kelly Mountain area.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department had confirmed a crash earlier. According to the Logan County Office of Emergency Management, state Route 17 is closed in that area. There is no word on when it will reopen.

The FAA reports that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the crash investigation. Online resources show that the Bell UH-1B helicopter is nicknamed the “Huey” and was extensively used during military operations, including in the Vietnam War.

Additional details are unavailable, but we have crews at the scene.

