Appalachian Regional Commission funds 4 projects in W. Va.

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded more than $340,000 for four projects in West Virginia.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Tuesday.

They said in a news release the funds will help provide upgrades to lighting infrastructure in Charleston, design of a multistate career pathways system, youth leadership training in sciences, and equipment improvements in the McDowell County Renaissance Village.

The funds go to Charleston Main Street: Charleston West Side Gateway Lighting Project; The Education Alliance: Comprehensive Plan for a Multistate Career Pathways System; National Youth Science Foundation: Youth Science Leadership Institute Program Planning; and Reconnecting McDowell: Renaissance Village Equipment Installation.

