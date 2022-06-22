Advertisement

Judge allows testimony against man accused in 8 Ohio deaths

A judge in Ohio is allowing a man who previously admitted to killing five members of a single family to testify against his brother in a death penalty trial.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge in Ohio is allowing a man who previously admitted to killing five members of a single family to testify against his brother in a death penalty trial.

Jake Wagner gave a detailed statement to authorities about the 2016 killings in southern Ohio and agreed to testify against the other members of his family.

A total of eight members of the Rhoden family were killed near Piketon in a custody dispute. John Parker is an attorney for Wagner’s brother, George Wagner IV.

Parker argued unsuccessfully at a Tuesday court hearing that the deal Jake Wagner struck with prosecutors limits his ability to conduct a thorough cross examination.

