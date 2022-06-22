Advertisement

Morgan Co. man sentenced on sexual abuse charges

Robert Collins
Robert Collins(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio - (WTAP) - A Morgan County man is sentenced on charges of sexual abuse involving a juvenile.

According to a news release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Officer, 61-year-old Robert L. Collins of Malta was sentenced Tuesday to 5 years for 8 counts of Pandering.  Those sentences will be served all at the same time.

Collins was also sentenced to 15 years to Life on two counts of Rape.  Those sentences will be served one after the other.

Collins pleaded guilty in February to the sexual abuse charges involving a 5-year-old victim.  He was indicted by the Morgan County Grand Jury in November 2021 on an 11-count indictment.

According to the news release, Collins admitted to authorities that he had sexual contact with the victim.  Authorities also found more than 40 nude images of the victim and 2 other very small underage victims on Collins’ phone.

