New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A new attraction is swinging into Fort Boreman Park.

Fort Boreman is one of nine West Virginia scenic locations chosen to be a part of a pilot program by the West Virginia Tourism Department in honor of the Mountain state’s birthday.

A large, handmade, wooden swing will soon be placed at the over-look.

The department looked at over 100,000 social media posts to find the most loved spots across the state.

County Commissioner, Blair Couch stated that Fort Boreman was chosen to be one of the locations after flooding concerns removed Point Park from consideration.

County Administrator, Marty Seufer says that the county is currently waiting for the power companies to mark off any concerns for power lines.

Once done, county officials hope to see the swing up and ready for visitors in the next few weeks.

