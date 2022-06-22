Advertisement

Obituary: Alton, Orma

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Orma Alton Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Orma Alton, 96 of Elizabethtown, KY formerly of Belpre, Ohio died on June 19, 2022 at the Tender Touch Senior Living in Elizabethtown, KY. 

She was born on April 12, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Elliott and Viola Matthews White. She was retired from the People’s Bank in Belpre, Ohio.  

Survivors include a nephew, Wayne (Alva) Vannoy in Elizabethtown, KY, 2 nieces, 3 great niecesa and 1 great great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Alton, her parents, three sisters, Ola Vannoy, Opal White, and Oma White.

Services will be on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Dave Cumpston officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Washington County
UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old woman killed in car wreck
Two men arrested after high-speed chase in Ritchie County
The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
One dead in two vehicle crash on State Route 555 in Morgan County, Ohio

Latest News

Elva Marie Lamont Obit
Obituary: Lamont, Elva Marie
Judy Schreckengost Redmond Obit
Obituary: Redmond, Judy Schreckengost
Rosalee (Perine) Carter Obit
Obituary: Carter, Rosalee (Perine)
Robert H. Anderson Obit
Obituary: Anderson, Robert H.