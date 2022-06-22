Obituary: Alton, Orma

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Orma Alton, 96 of Elizabethtown, KY formerly of Belpre, Ohio died on June 19, 2022 at the Tender Touch Senior Living in Elizabethtown, KY.

She was born on April 12, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Elliott and Viola Matthews White. She was retired from the People’s Bank in Belpre, Ohio.

Survivors include a nephew, Wayne (Alva) Vannoy in Elizabethtown, KY, 2 nieces, 3 great niecesa and 1 great great nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Alton, her parents, three sisters, Ola Vannoy, Opal White, and Oma White.

Services will be on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Dave Cumpston officiating. Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

