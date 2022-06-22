Advertisement

Obituary: Hall, Lisa Marie

Lisa Marie Hall Obit
Lisa Marie Hall Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lisa Marie Hall, 42, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 in the comfort of her family home.

She was born September 28, 1979, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late James E. and Debra K. (Hendershot) Hall.

Lisa graduated from Parkersburg High School and attended West Virginia University in Morgantown. She was a poker dealer in the gaming industry. Lisa was a free spirit, who loved adventure, travel and enjoying music festivals with friends.

She is survived by her brother, James E. Hall Jr; nephew, Isaiah Hall; and numerous aunts and uncles. Lisa will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Hall.

In honoring Lisa’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life held at later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Hall family.

