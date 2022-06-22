Advertisement

Obituary: Lamont, Elva Marie

Elva Marie Lamont Obit
Elva Marie Lamont Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elva Marie Lamont, 64, of Normantown, WV went to her heavenly home on June 16, 2022 surrounded by family at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Elva was born on December 18, 1957, in Detroit MI to Arlene Teddy and the late David Allen Teddy.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Brian E. Lamont, Sr. of Normantown, her five children; Joseph (Roxanne) Lamont of Gandeeville, Brian (Linda) Lamont Jr. of Troy, Danielle (Andrew) Wilson of Mt. Zion, Darlene (Justin) Butcher of Hurricane, and Victoria (Ryan) Brislin of Ironton, OH, sister Denise (Mike) Derry of Detroit, MI, 16 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Elva will be cremated and a private ceremony will be held at their family farm. 

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements. 

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Washington County
UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old woman killed in car wreck
Two men arrested after high-speed chase in Ritchie County
The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
One dead in two vehicle crash on State Route 555 in Morgan County, Ohio

Latest News

Orma Alton Obit
Obituary: Alton, Orma
Judy Schreckengost Redmond Obit
Obituary: Redmond, Judy Schreckengost
Rosalee (Perine) Carter Obit
Obituary: Carter, Rosalee (Perine)
Robert H. Anderson Obit
Obituary: Anderson, Robert H.