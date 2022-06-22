Obituary: Lamont, Elva Marie

NORMANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elva Marie Lamont, 64, of Normantown, WV went to her heavenly home on June 16, 2022 surrounded by family at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Elva was born on December 18, 1957, in Detroit MI to Arlene Teddy and the late David Allen Teddy.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Brian E. Lamont, Sr. of Normantown, her five children; Joseph (Roxanne) Lamont of Gandeeville, Brian (Linda) Lamont Jr. of Troy, Danielle (Andrew) Wilson of Mt. Zion, Darlene (Justin) Butcher of Hurricane, and Victoria (Ryan) Brislin of Ironton, OH, sister Denise (Mike) Derry of Detroit, MI, 16 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

Elva will be cremated and a private ceremony will be held at their family farm.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

