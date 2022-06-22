Advertisement

Obituary: Loughry Jr., Roger Lewis

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roger Lewis Loughry Jr. 52, of Washington, WV passed away May 26, 2022.

He was born January 14, 1970 as son of the late Barbara J. (Wolford) Loughry and Roger Lewis Loughry and wife Frances both of Marietta, OH.

Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School class of 1988.

He was a Boy Scout of America for many years.

Roger loved hunting, fishing, and tinkering.

He is survived by his spouse, Shari Loughry of Washington, WV, two sons, Jacob and Samuel Loughry, and parents, Roger and Frances Loughry of Marietta, OH.

Roger was preceded in death by his mother Barbara J. (Wolford) Loughry.

Graveside services will be held Friday 11:00 AM at Mt Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor David Johnston of UPC Church of Ravenswood officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

