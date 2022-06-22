Advertisement

Obituary: Powell, Herbert Randall

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Herbert Randall Powell Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Herbert Randall Powell, 80, of Belpre died June 15, 2022 at the Hospice in Marietta Hospital.

Herbert was born on September 28, 1941 in Portland, Ohio and was the son of Charles Powell and Ruth Newlon Powell.

Herbert enjoyed playing sports and watching the Cincinnati Reds play ball, fishing and boating at his river lot, and his dogs.

Herbert is survived by his wife Donna (Fisher) Powell, Kellie (Michael) Cunningham, Kevin (Angela) Powell, stepsons, Timothy (Karen) Wamer, Jeffrery (Tammy) Wamer, stepdaughter Deborah Clark. and 7 grand kids and 6 great-grandkids. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by parents.   

At this time there will be no visitation or services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

