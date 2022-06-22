Advertisement

Obituary: West, Sanford J.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Sanford J. West, 66, of Archers Fork Road, New Matamoras, passed away on June 19, 2022.  He was born January 4, 1956, in Marietta a son of Sanford and Geneva Brown West.  He was employed as a carpenter.

Sanford is survived by 3 sons:  Sanford W. (Amanda) Smith of Belmont, WV, Zachary F. West of Belpre and Braeden H. West of Belpre, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brothers, Raymond of Kannapolis, NC and Donald of New Matamoras and sister Cheryl (Paul) Harrison of Charlotte, NC.

A memorial service will be held on Friday (June 24) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.   Family will greet friends before the service from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

