Obituary: West, Sanford J.

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - Sanford J. West, 66, of Archers Fork Road, New Matamoras, passed away on June 19, 2022. He was born January 4, 1956, in Marietta a son of Sanford and Geneva Brown West. He was employed as a carpenter.

Sanford is survived by 3 sons: Sanford W. (Amanda) Smith of Belmont, WV, Zachary F. West of Belpre and Braeden H. West of Belpre, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brothers, Raymond of Kannapolis, NC and Donald of New Matamoras and sister Cheryl (Paul) Harrison of Charlotte, NC.

A memorial service will be held on Friday (June 24) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

