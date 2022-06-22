Advertisement

Obituary: Yost, Floyd Leroy

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Floyd Leroy Yost, 77, of Mineral Wells, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1945, a son of the late Ruth L. Yost Myers.

Leroy was a United States Army veteran, a retired truck driver, a member of the Teamsters and the NRA, and a member of the Mineral Wells Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia L. Clegg Yost; a daughter, Virginia Dotson (John) of Coolville, OH; two sons, Paul Stoneking Jr. (Penny) of Waverly, WV, and Brian Stoneking (Tammy) of Parkersburg, WV; two sisters, Emma Leota Mowery of Parkersburg, Glenda Kay Lambert (Vernon) of Parkersburg; one brother, Robert Wherry of Parkersburg; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one on the way.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Herman Myers; two brothers, Edwin Wherry, and William E. Yost; two sisters, Lina Kyer and Mildred “Midge” Boley; a granddaughter Michelle Dotson, and a daughter in law, Carla Stoneking.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 24 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg, with Evangelist Larry Wigal officiating.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. to 1:30 P.M. Friday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Yost family.

