Ohio State gets approval to trademark ‘The’ for merchandise
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word ``The.’’ The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the university’s request Tuesday.
The school says it allows Ohio State to control use of ``The’' on branded products associated with and sold through athletics and collegiate channels.
Those include such items as T-shirts, baseball caps and hats. A university spokesman noted that ``THE has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years.
The university’s licensing and trademark program generates over $12.5 million a year in revenue, which helps fund student scholarships and university programs.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.