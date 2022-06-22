Rockbridge drug dealer sentenced to more than five years in prison

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A Rockbridge woman will spend at least the next five and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to three felonies Wednesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

Lindsey Woolever, 32, also known as Lindsey Coon, pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin, amended from a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, as well as unlawful transactions in weapons and having weapons under disability.

Judge George McCarthy sentenced Woolever to between five and seven and half years in prison on the trafficking count and added six months for the unlawful transactions in weapons. He ordered three years of prison on the weapons under disability charge to run concurrent to the rest for a total of a minimum of five and a half years in prison to a maximum of eight years. Woolever agreed in the plea bargain not to apply for early judicial release.

Between June and September of 2021, Woolever was found to be involved in schemes to obtain illegal narcotics through improperly gained funds. According to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, Woolever was involved with multiple individuals in traveling to Columbus to purchase large batches of illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin and thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl on a regular basis.

She also illegally provided firearms to other individuals in addition to not being allowed by law to have those weapons as a previously convicted felon. Woolever was also found to give false information to law enforcement during a missing person investigation.

Woolever is incarcerated in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail awaiting transfer to prison.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.