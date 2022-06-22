Two car crash on DuPont Road

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two vehicles crashed into each other at roughly four p.m. on DuPont Road.

Officials say that two cars collided with each other as a black Kia hit a white Ford truck attempting a turn onto DuPont Road, out of Route 50 near the Westwood Division.

The black Kia was heading westbound on Route 95.

Officials say the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with possible neck injuries by St. Joseph’s.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department was there on scene as well.

