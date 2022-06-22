Victims of Lost Creek double homicide identified

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have identified those killed in a double homicide in Lost Creek.

The two victims have been identified as Chasity C. Romeo, 33, and Corey S. Snider, 43, both of Lost Creek, according to Captain Waybright.

The investigation revealed that both victims were shot prior to the fire at their home in Lost Creek on Good Hope Pike.

Officials say it appears to be an isolated incident and poses no further risk to the general public.

Through the investigation, authorities say a person of interest has been identified, and this remains an active homicide investigation conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit with assistance from the Harrison County Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the lead detective, Deputy A. C. Vernon at 304-423-7700.

