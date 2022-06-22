The West Virginia Independent Supermarket Petting Farm Tour returns for 31-year anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 31-year anniversary of the West Virginia Independent Supermarket Petting Farm Tour is making its way through West Virginia and will be stopping in Parkersburg over the next two days.

Back by popular demand for the 31-year anniversary, the petting zoo tour is one of the most visited attractions in West Virginia history.

The farm animals roam freely in the zoo for people to go into the farm to cuddle, pet, and feed the animals which include: llamas, exotic sheep, wallabies, miniature call ducks, and plenty more.

On Thursday, the petting zoo will be located at the Piggly Wiggly on Emerson Avenue and on Friday they will be at the Piggly Wiggly on Plum Street.

Admission is free with any purchase from the participating supermarket and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. rain or shine.

The co-owner of The Great American Entertainment Company, Denver Boyer, shared why he believes people enjoy this event so much.

”I get a lot of comments from people you know that they grew up on a farm but their kids and grandkids have actually never seen or touched the animals. They think it is great to have the opportunity to bring them to point out okay this is what I used to raise and we had them on our farm,” Boyer said.

For more information of the event you can visit, greatamericanentertainment.co/petting-zoo.html

