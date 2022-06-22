Advertisement

The West Virginia Independent Supermarket Petting Farm Tour returns for 31-year anniversary

The 31-year anniversary of the West Virginia Independent Supermarket Petting Farm Tour is...
The 31-year anniversary of the West Virginia Independent Supermarket Petting Farm Tour is making its way through West Virginia and will be stopping in Parkersburg over the next two days.(WVVA)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 31-year anniversary of the West Virginia Independent Supermarket Petting Farm Tour is making its way through West Virginia and will be stopping in Parkersburg over the next two days.

Back by popular demand for the 31-year anniversary, the petting zoo tour is one of the most visited attractions in West Virginia history.

The farm animals roam freely in the zoo for people to go into the farm to cuddle, pet, and feed the animals which include: llamas, exotic sheep, wallabies, miniature call ducks, and plenty more.

On Thursday, the petting zoo will be located at the Piggly Wiggly on Emerson Avenue and on Friday they will be at the Piggly Wiggly on Plum Street.

Admission is free with any purchase from the participating supermarket and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. rain or shine.

The co-owner of The Great American Entertainment Company, Denver Boyer, shared why he believes people enjoy this event so much.

”I get a lot of comments from people you know that they grew up on a farm but their kids and grandkids have actually never seen or touched the animals. They think it is great to have the opportunity to bring them to point out okay this is what I used to raise and we had them on our farm,” Boyer said.

For more information of the event you can visit, greatamericanentertainment.co/petting-zoo.html

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Washington County
UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old woman killed in car wreck
Two men arrested after high-speed chase in Ritchie County
The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris
A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members

Latest News

With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
A judge in Ohio is allowing a man who previously admitted to killing five members of a single...
Judge allows testimony against man accused in 8 Ohio deaths
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded more than $340,000 for four projects in West...
Appalachian Regional Commission funds 4 projects in W. Va.