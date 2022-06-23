Application period open for West Virginia judicial openings

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is taking applications for two Family Court vacancies.

The Second Family Court Circuit serves Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel counties. The Ninth Family Court Circuit serves Logan County.

The deadline for completed applications and letters of recommendation is July 13.

They should be submitted by email to JVAC(at)wv.gov or by mail to the commission. Interviews will be held July 27 in Charleston.

