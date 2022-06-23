Austin Gardner hired as Marietta boy’s basketball head coach

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta High School Tigers have hired Austin Gardner as their new head boy’s basketball coach.

Gardner comes to Marietta from Northwest Ohio, as he attended college at the University of Findlay and played college basketball for the Oilers.

After he finished in college, he went to Bowling Green as a graduate assistant, but then made his way to the Findlay High School as the junior varsity coach.

The Tigers are his first head coaching position, and he is excited to get started.

Gardner has been on the job for a few weeks, and has worked with members of his team throughout the summer, and he is intrigued by the team he has going into the 2022 season.

