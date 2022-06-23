Advertisement

Austin Gardner hired as Marietta boy’s basketball head coach

Austin Gardner hired as Marietta boy's basketball coach
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta High School Tigers have hired Austin Gardner as their new head boy’s basketball coach.

Gardner comes to Marietta from Northwest Ohio, as he attended college at the University of Findlay and played college basketball for the Oilers.

After he finished in college, he went to Bowling Green as a graduate assistant, but then made his way to the Findlay High School as the junior varsity coach.

The Tigers are his first head coaching position, and he is excited to get started.

Gardner has been on the job for a few weeks, and has worked with members of his team throughout the summer, and he is intrigued by the team he has going into the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Washington County
UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old woman killed in car wreck
Two men arrested after high-speed chase in Ritchie County
The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members
Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris

Latest News

City park baseball
WTAP News @ 6 - Coach calls for revamp of City Park baseball field
Austin Gardner
WTAP News @ 6 - Austin Gardner hired as Marietta boy's basketball coach
Coach calls for revamp of baseball fields at City Park
Coach calls for revamp of City Park baseball field
Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word ``The.’’ The U.S. Patent and...
Ohio State gets approval to trademark ‘The’ for merchandise