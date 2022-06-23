Coach calls for revamp of City Park baseball field

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Mike Goodwin has been coaching baseball in Parkersburg since 1996, and on Tuesday he sent a memo to Parkersburg City Council asking for them to use American Rescue Plan Act fund to fix the issues surrounding the baseball field at Parkersburg City Park.

Goodwin details the changes needed, such as replacing the lights, field, dugouts, and the press box.

He says that players and coaches are ashamed to play there, and visiting coaches and players also complain about the issues surrounding the field.

Goodwin says that if the city will not be able to allocate the funds, then it will be in the hands of the individuals to privately fund what they need to fix the field.

Mike says that fixing the field will bring a gem back to City Park, and it will show dedication to the sport of baseball in Parkersburg.

“It would build a lot of confidence,” Goodwin says. “And make a statement that the city supports them, that wants to back them, and they care about the kids and the game of baseball.”

