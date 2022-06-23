Advertisement

Coach calls for revamp of City Park baseball field

Coach calls for revamp of City Park baseball field
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Mike Goodwin has been coaching baseball in Parkersburg since 1996, and on Tuesday he sent a memo to Parkersburg City Council asking for them to use American Rescue Plan Act fund to fix the issues surrounding the baseball field at Parkersburg City Park.

Goodwin details the changes needed, such as replacing the lights, field, dugouts, and the press box.

He says that players and coaches are ashamed to play there, and visiting coaches and players also complain about the issues surrounding the field.

Goodwin says that if the city will not be able to allocate the funds, then it will be in the hands of the individuals to privately fund what they need to fix the field.

Mike says that fixing the field will bring a gem back to City Park, and it will show dedication to the sport of baseball in Parkersburg.

“It would build a lot of confidence,” Goodwin says. “And make a statement that the city supports them, that wants to back them, and they care about the kids and the game of baseball.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Washington County
UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old woman killed in car wreck
Two men arrested after high-speed chase in Ritchie County
The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members
Giles Mine
1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris

Latest News

City park baseball
WTAP News @ 6 - Coach calls for revamp of City Park baseball field
Austin Gardner
WTAP News @ 6 - Austin Gardner hired as Marietta boy's basketball coach
Austin Gardner has been hired as the Marietta boy's basketball coach
Austin Gardner hired as Marietta boy’s basketball head coach
Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word ``The.’’ The U.S. Patent and...
Ohio State gets approval to trademark ‘The’ for merchandise