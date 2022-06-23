Advertisement

Daily Harvest recalls meal after illness reports

Daily Harvest said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.
Daily Harvest said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daily Harvest is recalling one of its meals, French Lentil with Leek Crumbles, after some customers posted on social media about getting sick after eating it.

Some people said they suffered from serious stomach pain, and others say their livers and gall bladders were damaged.

Daily Harvest is asking people to throw out that meal and said it is working with the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the issue.

“We launched an investigation to identify the root cause of the health issues being reported. We’re working closely with the FDA and with multiple independent labs to investigate this,” Daily Harvest said in a recall notice.

Daily Harvest said so far, all their tests on the product have come back negative.

The recall is not on the FDA’s website because these meals are sold directly to consumers, though health officials have proposed regulating meal plan services.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Washington County
UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old woman killed in car wreck
Two men arrested after high-speed chase in Ritchie County
Two car crash on DuPont Road
Two car crash on DuPont Road
A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members
The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges

Latest News

Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court strikes New York gun law, expanding gun rights
FILE - Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building...
Judge approves $1B+ deal in deadly Florida condo collapse
WTAP News @ 11 - Washington Co. Construction Budget
WTAP News @ 11 - Washington Co. Construction Budget