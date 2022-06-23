Advertisement

The Great American Petting Farm is back for the 31st year

Families enjoyed seeing many different animals
Families pet and feed animals.
Families pet and feed animals.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Great American Petting Farm is back for its 31st year.

Families got to pet and feed a variety of animals at the Emerson Avenue Piggly Wiggly in Parkersburg.

The petting farm has free roaming llamas, goats, sheep, pigs and even a wallaby.

Petting Farm Co-Owner, Denver Boyer, says it’s important for people to be able to go out and experience these types of agricultural events, especially for those in cities.

Some of his favorite moments involve kids who have never had these opportunities before.

The Petting Farm will be located at the Plum Street Piggly Wiggly in Parkersburg on Friday from noon to seven.

Admission is free with any purchase from the Piggly Wiggly.

If you’re wanting to feed the animals, you can buy a cup for three dollars… or two for five dollars.

The Petting Farm will be located at the Plum Street Piggly Wiggly in Parkersburg Friday

