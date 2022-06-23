Advertisement

Obituary: Eaton, Loretta June O’Connor

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Loretta June O’Connor Eaton, 94, of Vienna, West Virginia passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her residence.

She was born in Belleville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Charles D. and Margaret M. Rice Coulter.

Loretta was a homemaker, a sales associate for many years for Mary Kay Cosmetics and had worked as a sales clerk at various stores, most recently for Vienna Walmart. She enjoyed cooking, bowling, knitting, sewing and cake decorating.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Timothy C. O’Connor (Rachel) of Keavy, KY, Kevin C. O’Connor of Belpre, OH, Kathy L. Owens (Patrick) of Paola, KS and Brian A. O’Connor of Belpre, OH; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and daughter-in-law & caregiver, Roberta L. O’Connor.

In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Morehouse and Elinor W. McKinney; two brothers, John Coulter and Larrel D. Coulter; one son, Garth A. O’Connor; first husband, Donald J. O’Connor and second husband, Charles Eaton, Jr.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Sunset Memory Gardens with Pastor Mark Eaton officiating. The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Loretta’s family.

