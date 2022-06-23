Obituary: Kirk, Sandra “Sandy” Jean

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Sandra “Sandy” Jean Kirk, 80 of Belpre, Ohio, peacefully passed on to her home in heaven on June 21, 2022.

She was born on February 19th, 1942, and was the daughter of James Woodrow and Mabel Christine Hill.

Sandy grew up in the hills of West Virginia, in a house surrounded by roses. Her parents would always have a plate ready for travelers in need passing by on the trains that ran behind their home. That love and kindness would grow in Sandy as she grew up and started her own family. She met Bob Kirk when she was 13 years old and they married as high school sweethearts five years later in 1960. Shortly after they began building their family then built a home to fit. The generosity Sandy saw in her parents spread through her and out into her community of Belpre. She was a Sunday school teacher, social committee chair, and was part of the Women’s Baptist Ministry at Mullen Memorial Baptist Church. She was active in the Belpre Chamber of Commerce, Belpre Woman’s Club (over 50 years), secretary of Belpre Area Ministries better known as BAM for twenty years, and helped organize several yearly pageants in the area all while raising her three children, Dee, Greg, and Teresa. Sandy was always willing to help those in need and was always excited to have people stop by for a not-so-short chat. Sandy had a faith that was unshakable, her faith in God radiated from her to all her family members and those she met. She was the cornerstone of her family, the rock on which all their faiths started. With her sharp wit, she could crack a joke that would make a pastor laugh, and would bend the ear of anyone in range. She was loved by all those who met her and will be missed dearly.

Survivors include her daughter, DeAnna (Ed) Ayers of Washington, WV; son Greg (Lorie) Kirk of Belpre, Ohio; daughter, Teresa Kirk Hess of St. Louis, MO; her grandchildren, Jessica Casto, Melissa Ayers, Derik (Cristen) Ayers, Weston (Katie) Ayers, Christopher (Elisabet) Kirk, Justin (JoAnna) Kirk, Zachary Kirk, Shannon Hess, Olivia Hess, and 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James(Jim) and Mabel Hill; her husband, Robert (Bob) Kirk; and her brother James (Jim) D Hill, his wife Carolyn and their sons Terry Joe, and Jim Jr.

Services will be on Sunday at 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Richard Sargent officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

