Paddle for Heroes finishes 160 mile kayaking trip

Paddle for Heroes ended its160 mile kayaking trip from Mount Vernon, Ohio to Marietta, Ohio. This was the sixth year the group has made flagship trip.

The nonprofit group was founded by Steve Fleming in 2017 to honor and support not only local, but all veterans.

The group travels from Mount Vernon to Marietta, stopping to eat lunch and set up camp at campsites along the way.

For the last three years, Paddle for Heroes has dedicated the trip to a fallen soldier. This year, the group dedicated the trip to Sergeant Benjamin Laymon. Laymon’s best friend is a member of the group and nominated Laymon to honor his memory.

Founder, Steve Fleming says that kayaking and canoeing can help veterans and first responders in many ways.

The group says you can follow its adventures through its website, Facebook page ‘Paddle for Heroes’.

