Preserving local history: The Anchorage and other projects get big funding boost from the state

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Anchorage, a historical building people tour, is one of the multiple local projects getting a big funding boost from Ohio’s new construction budget.

Jann Adams, the president of The Washington County Historical Society, said The Anchorage was once the big house on the hill.

“Marietta is so full of history and The Anchorage, in the last few decades, has been a hidden gem,” she said.

It was once the home of “movers and shakers,” as Adams puts it. This includes, the Knocks family - famous for the Knocks Boatyards. Other families that passed through built bridges, wrote books, and more.

Now the historical society is getting $100,000 to continue renovations.

Local Representative Jay Edwards said we have to preserve history.

“These are important that we stay up to date with these things so that our - the future can take advantage of these things and know where we come from. It’s hard to know where you’re going without knowing where you come from,” he said.

Adams said some of the funds will go towards getting the second floor HVAC and the rest will deal with an elevator put in when the building was used as a nursing home.

“It sort of destroyed the architectural front of the building so a part of that grant will be to remove the elevator shaft and the elevator’s in there so it’ll be no small deal,” she explained.

The Anchorage once had peeling walls, rotting floor, a failed roof, and more but, with financial boosts through the years, it’s gained new life.

Adams said the hope is to create a small museum, host local history programs at the building, and become a community events center in the future.

Other local projects getting funded are...

Restoration of the Start Westward Monument - $500,000

Improving and assessing state-owned dams and navigation locks in Washington, Morgan, and Muskingum counties - $27.5 million

Washington State Community College renovations - $1.2 million

Peoples Bank Theatre improvements - $25,000

A playground for the Washington County Boys and Girls Club - $175,000

Barker House stabilization project - $100,000

MOV2GO Foundation facility expansion in Little Hocking - $50,000

Some state-wide projects include $100 million for school safety, $400 million to help with road, bridge, water, and sewer projects, and more.

