Suspect in stand-off in Waverly released from hospital & arrested

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The man that was shot by Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies following a stand-off in Waverly, W. Va. has been released from the hospital and placed under arrest.

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, Franklin James Phillips was medically cleared and released from the hospital Wednesday, June 22.

Franklin was then arrested and arraigned in front of Wood County Magistrate Jody Purkey.

Franklin was given a $2,500 surety/cash bond for a 2005 worthless check charge and a 2014 obstruction and a disorderly conduct charge.

Franklin was also given a $75,000 cash-only bond stemming from the incident on June 7th on Waverly Street. He is charged with making terroristic acts.

Franklin was also served a domestic violence protection order stemming from the request of a family member.

The West Virginia State Police investigation into the deputies’ actions in the shooting is continuing.

Phillips is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

