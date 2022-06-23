Advertisement

Suspect in stand-off in Waverly released from hospital & arrested

WTAP News @ 6- Franklin Phillips Arrest
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The man that was shot by Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies following a stand-off in Waverly, W. Va. has been released from the hospital and placed under arrest.

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, Franklin James Phillips was medically cleared and released from the hospital Wednesday, June 22.

Franklin was then arrested and arraigned in front of Wood County Magistrate Jody Purkey.

Franklin was given a $2,500 surety/cash bond for a 2005 worthless check charge and a 2014 obstruction and a disorderly conduct charge.

Franklin was also given a $75,000 cash-only bond stemming from the incident on June 7th on Waverly Street. He is charged with making terroristic acts.

Franklin was also served a domestic violence protection order stemming from the request of a family member.

Original Story

The West Virginia State Police investigation into the deputies’ actions in the shooting is continuing.

Phillips is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Washington County
UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old woman killed in car wreck
Two men arrested after high-speed chase in Ritchie County
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
Two car crash on DuPont Road
Two car crash on DuPont Road
A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of four family members.
Man indicted in the deaths of family members

Latest News

Vicki Leah Patterson
Wood County woman facing felony animal cruelty charges
Two men arrested for alleged copper theft
Two men arrested in Parkersburg for copper theft
online privacy
Watching Your Wallet: Safeguarding Online Info
The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is taking applications for two Family...
Application period open for West Virginia judicial openings