Two men arrested in Parkersburg for copper theft

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On 6/20/22 Parkersburg Police Officers began an investigation into the theft of copper from air conditioning units at Cornerstone Health Care. As a result of the copper being cut, three air conditioning units were destroyed with an estimated replacement cost in excess of $15,000. During this investigation, a photograph of a suspect was obtained.

On 6/23/22, officers responded to the 1800 block of Murdoch Avenue in reference to a call for service of a subject believed to be stealing copper. Upon arriving on the scene, officers observed a man identified as being Travis Wineman in a narrow gap between the electrical building and parking garage of St. Joseph’s.

Officers observed Wineman to match the photograph obtained of the suspect and observe him to have a duffle containing copper. Travis Wineman was interviewed by detectives and confessed to stealing the copper from the air conditioning units at Cornerstone Health Care and that the copper he currently possessed was from that theft.

Wineman was charged with one felony count of destruction of property and arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court. Bond was set at $75,000, which Wineman failed to post.

On 6/13/22, Parkersburg Police Officers began an investigation into the theft of copper from an air conditioning unit at the Parkersburg Art Center. Surveillance video was obtained of the suspect and Ronald Gillen was identified as the suspect.

Ronald Gillen was also found to have brought copper into a local recycling center on 6/11/22 and 6/13/22. Gillen was located and interviewed by detectives where he confessed to the theft.

Gillen was charged with one count of petit larceny and one count of destruction of property. Both are misdemeanors. Gillen was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and released on a $1,000 PR bond.

If you have information related to either of these investigations, contact Detective J.M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.

