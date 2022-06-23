Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells, superintendent of Pleasants County, has been named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022.

Since 1988, the West Virginia Department of Education in conjunction with the WV Association of School Administrators has named a Superintendent of the Year. Each year, superintendents from across the state are evaluated for their contribution to the school system they currently serve for academic progress, facility improvement, leadership capacity, staff and student progress and achievement, district progress, and overall district operations.

They are also evaluated on their prior experience as a school administrator and contribution to education across the state. The committee to review and select the recipient of this honor is made up of current and retired administrators from across the state as well as other advisors and is currently led by Steven Wotring, Superintendent of Preston County Schools and Dr. Thomas Hisiro, Professor of Leadership Studies for Marshall University.

Wells was awarded this honor at the 2022 Association of School Administrators Summer Conference on June 22 by Mr. Wotring, Dr. Hisiro, and Susan Collins, Executive Director of the WV Association of School Administrators.

Wells obtained his undergraduate degree in health and physical education from West Liberty University, before moving on to obtain his master’s degree in educational leadership from WVU and his Ed.S from Marshall University. He began his career in 1989 as a teacher/coach in North Carolina, obtaining his CDL to drive his teams to their sporting events. He returned to WV to teach in Wetzel County Schools where he taught at Short Line and Paden City Elementary Schools.

Wells’ administrative career began in Wood County, filling the role of both principal and assistant principal at Hamilton Middle School and Williamstown Middle/High School. He began his work in Pleasants County in 2005 as principal of Pleasants County Middle School, before moving on to Principal at SMHS. He has served in his current role as Superintendent since 2011.

He has “modernized” the county schools by overseeing the construction of a new high school as well as major renovations and security updates at all buildings for which he has brought $44,000,000 into the county through grants, applications, and other means to support the facility upgrades. Upon the completion of the new St. Marys High School, Mr. Wells proudly held the title of “Superintendent of the oldest operating school in West Virginia (St. Marys Elementary School) and the newest school in WV” until another building opened in the state about six months later.

Wells has also worked with legislators, advisory groups and various governmental organizations to provide insight from the ground level on the needs of the school system. As current president of the WVASA and a long-standing executive board member,

Mike is married to his wife Helen, since 1991. Together they have two children, Catie and Drew. They make their home in Belmont, West Virginia, along with their dog, Maverick, and where they await the birth of their first grandchild in July.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.