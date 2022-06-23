Wood County woman facing felony animal cruelty charges

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County woman is facing felony animal cruelty charges after authorities say they found four dead dogs in a trailer.

According to a criminal complaint, Vicki Patterson from Davisville, W. Va., was arrested on June 21.

Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a trailer on Turtle Lane where they found the four dogs inside.

Patterson told deputies that she lived in a car beside the trailer and not inside.

Deputies say they found large amounts of debris and feces in all parts of the trailer. They also say all the windows were closed and there was no air flowing in the trailer.

Deputies also say there appeared to be claw marks on the window where the dogs may have been trying to get out of the trailer.

The four dogs were found in different locations throughout the trailer.

Deputies also talked with a neighbor who saw the animals in the trailer. The neighbor said they had not heard the animals barking for two months. When they asked Patterson about the dogs, Patterson said they were inside the trailer sleeping.

Patterson is charged with four counts of Animal Cruelty.

