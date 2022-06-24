Advertisement

Biden proposes federal gas tax holiday

The proposal comes while people across the country are crunching numbers to meet their personal budgets.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - President Biden is proposing a federal gas tax holiday. This would suspend federal gas and diesel fuel taxes for three months.

Current federal taxes on gas are 18 cents per gallon. For diesel, it’s 24 cents per gallon.

The proposal comes while people across the country are crunching numbers to meet their personal budgets. Locals have told us before that they’re holding back on summer travel and they’re seeking out the latest deals at gas stations.

WTAP met one local while she was filling up her tank. She said she’s suspicious of the long term impact if the proposal goes through.

“Yeah probably skeptical because it may be nice at the pump right now…but we’re probably going to have to pay that back some way or the other,” she explained.

She’s not alone in her skepticism. According to NBC, multiple Republican politicians have voiced their opposition and some Democrats have voiced concerns.

One NBC article stated that the federal gas tax holiday could save drivers $2 when filling up their tanks.

