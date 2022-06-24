Counselors and veterans want people to be mindful of others on July 4th

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fourth of July is often a big party celebrating America’s independence.

However, many veterans say that this day can be stressful.

An army veteran and licensed professional counselor named Rick Stanley says the sounds and lights that come from the fireworks can trigger a veteran’s post-traumatic stress disorder and make them believe that they are back in combat.

“PTSD issues are all stored in our brain through the five senses,” says Stanley. “And in this particular case, it happens to be things you hear and things you see. And as a result, that results what we call ‘triggers’ some times. It brings back those flashbacks sometimes.”

Stanley says that many veterans prepare themselves for the holiday. It can become difficult when they don’t know if neighbors fire them off before or even after the fourth.

“But if they find somebody in the neighborhood setting off fireworks in advance or even four, five days after the fact, those are the kind of things that really create problems for them,” says Stanley.

Founder and CEO of the veteran non-profit, Gloria Husk, We Have Your Six says that she has learned from many veterans how difficult this holiday can be for them.

“I’ve talked to wives whose husbands have hidden under the bed or went down into the basement and shut themselves in the basement room downstairs just to get away from the sounds,” says Husk. “Waking up in the middle of the night with screaming terrors hearing the fireworks go off in the middle of the night.”

The non-profit has found a way to help veterans with this problem.

“So, we have signs that are free for veterans to put in their yards that says that ‘A veteran lives here, please be courteous with the fireworks.’ If you see one of our signs in their yard, you may want to put up a flier or knock on their door and just have a conversation. Maybe even invite them to if you’re having a party with fireworks, maybe reach out to the veteran, invite them to come to the party,” says Husk.

Stanley says it’s gestures like this that makes it a little easier on the veterans.

“And that kind of support is really helpful,” says Stanley. “And again, you don’t want to take away the joy that people have from the Fourth of July or remember the reason for it. But it does present different problems for veterans.”

If you are a veteran and want one of the signs from, We Have Your Six you can dial the number 304-966-2040.

