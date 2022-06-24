Free engineering and science summer camp at Marietta College

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Marietta College’s Engineering and Science Summer camp is coming back for its second year.

The four and a half day camp is free for high school students. Funded by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Ohio Environmental Education Fund, 30 students will get to take part in the activities.

Students will get hands-on experience with Marietta College professors in Geology, Petroleum Engineering, and Environmental Engineering.

Juan Carlos, the program coordinator for the Environmental Engineering Department, explained that students will get to do a variety of activities at the camp.

The camp runs from Monday July 11th to Friday July 15th. To apply for a spot, students can nominate themselves, or have a parent nominated them. Parents can call the Office of Admissions at Marietta College to get the nomination materials.

