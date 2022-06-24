Advertisement

Free engineering and science summer camp at Marietta College

High School students can get experience with Marietta College professors
Free camp at Marietta College
Free camp at Marietta College(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Marietta College’s Engineering and Science Summer camp is coming back for its second year.

The four and a half day camp is free for high school students. Funded by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and the Ohio Environmental Education Fund, 30 students will get to take part in the activities.

Students will get hands-on experience with Marietta College professors in Geology, Petroleum Engineering, and Environmental Engineering.

Juan Carlos, the program coordinator for the Environmental Engineering Department, explained that students will get to do a variety of activities at the camp.

The camp runs from Monday July 11th to Friday July 15th. To apply for a spot, students can nominate themselves, or have a parent nominated them. Parents can call the Office of Admissions at Marietta College to get the nomination materials.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Leah Patterson
Wood County woman facing felony animal cruelty charges
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
Two men arrested for alleged copper theft
Two men arrested in Parkersburg for copper theft
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Thomas Malone Junior was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Male suspect arrested following robbery investigation

Latest News

Meals typically include protein, fruit, vegetables, and grain.
Local summer program offers free hot meals for kids
Swine Jackpot Show
West Virginia Interstate Fair holds Swine Jackpot Show
Latrobe St. Mission receives new trailer for textile recycling program
Latrobe St. Mission receives new trailer for clothing drives
Kiki Angelos with her Governor's Service Award
This is Home: A local resident and local foundation receive Governor’s Service Awards