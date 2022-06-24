Advertisement

Latrobe St. Mission receives new trailer for clothing drives

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latrobe St. Mission has a new trailer for their textile recycling program and clothing drives.

Officials at the mission say that this new trailer gives them the ability to travel to different areas for clothing drives.

They will start that travel tomorrow around 9:30 a.m. at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church on Broad St.

All clothes will be accepted except for wet clothes for the clothing drive. Any tears, rips or stains will be accepted.

Executive Director, Jim Sims, says he believes clothing drives like these will benefit all parties involved.

“Well what it does no.1 it gives folks an outlet to get rid of their own clothes, that’s the biggest thing. The second one is it’s keeping all those clothes out of the landfill,” Sims said.

Sims also said the clothing will help the homeless in the area.

For more information on tomorrows clothing drive or future clothing drives you can visit the Latrobe Street Mission Facebook account

