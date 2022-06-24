Local summer program offers free hot meals for kids

LOWELL, Ohio. (WTAP) - Washington Morgan Community Action is sponsoring a free summer meal program for kids.

Sites are scattered across Washington and Morgan counties.

The program’s aimed at any kids ages one to 18 who live in either county.

There are no income guidelines.

Carrie McNamee of Washington Morgan Community Action explained that it’s a way for kids to get the nutrition they need when school lets out.

Meals are in a congregate setting so that kids can socialize.

“So not only can they come and get a hot lunch, they can come see their friends, do an activity, socialize a little bit, and then, like I said, go back, maybe play on the playground. There are some sites that have playgrounds. They can play on the toys if they want to do different things like that,” she said.

McNamee elaborated, saying they sometimes organize activities like crafts, scavenger hunts, etc.

The program also offers weekend meals. You can come on Fridays and get two breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinners to take home for the weekend, according to McNamee.

If you live in Washington County and are interested in registering, call 740-373-3455. If you live in Morgan County, call 740-962-6696.

Call the day before or before 8 AM the day of. You have to let them know which site you will be at.

The program runs until August 12th.

Sites include...

John Dodge Park in Beverly

Lower Salem Village Hall

New Matamoras United Methodist Church

Warren Middle School Sports Shelter

Belpre BOE Gymnasium

Chesterhill Community Center

Reicker Building

Meals served are hot. They typically include protein, fruit, vegetables, and grain, according to McNamee.

