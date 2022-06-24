Advertisement

Local summer program offers free hot meals for kids

A local program is committed to getting kids' nutritional needs met when school lets out.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, Ohio. (WTAP) - Washington Morgan Community Action is sponsoring a free summer meal program for kids.

Sites are scattered across Washington and Morgan counties.

The program’s aimed at any kids ages one to 18 who live in either county.

There are no income guidelines.

Carrie McNamee of Washington Morgan Community Action explained that it’s a way for kids to get the nutrition they need when school lets out.

Meals are in a congregate setting so that kids can socialize.

“So not only can they come and get a hot lunch, they can come see their friends, do an activity, socialize a little bit, and then, like I said, go back, maybe play on the playground. There are some sites that have playgrounds. They can play on the toys if they want to do different things like that,” she said.

McNamee elaborated, saying they sometimes organize activities like crafts, scavenger hunts, etc.

The program also offers weekend meals. You can come on Fridays and get two breakfasts, two lunches, and two dinners to take home for the weekend, according to McNamee.

If you live in Washington County and are interested in registering, call 740-373-3455. If you live in Morgan County, call 740-962-6696.

Call the day before or before 8 AM the day of. You have to let them know which site you will be at.

The program runs until August 12th.

Sites include...

  • John Dodge Park in Beverly
  • Lower Salem Village Hall
  • New Matamoras United Methodist Church
  • Warren Middle School Sports Shelter
  • Belpre BOE Gymnasium
  • Chesterhill Community Center
  • Reicker Building

Meals served are hot. They typically include protein, fruit, vegetables, and grain, according to McNamee.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Leah Patterson
Wood County woman facing felony animal cruelty charges
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park
Two men arrested for alleged copper theft
Two men arrested in Parkersburg for copper theft
A road is blocked near the scene of a helicopter crash in rural Logan County that involved six...
6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash
Thomas Malone Junior was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
Male suspect arrested following robbery investigation

Latest News

Free camp at Marietta College
Free engineering and science summer camp at Marietta College
Swine Jackpot Show
West Virginia Interstate Fair holds Swine Jackpot Show
Latrobe St. Mission receives new trailer for textile recycling program
Latrobe St. Mission receives new trailer for clothing drives
Kiki Angelos with her Governor's Service Award
This is Home: A local resident and local foundation receive Governor’s Service Awards