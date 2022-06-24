Male suspect arrested following robbery investigation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, Thomas Malone Junior was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

Officials were called to a residence on 10th street around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21 after a male victim was assaulted and items were stolen from his residence. The victim stated that he was lying in bed when he was struck over the head with his walking cane.

After being struck the victim began bleeding from the head and walked to the door of his residence to open the door and yell for help. He then observed Malone Junior behind a car fleeing from the scene.

The victim discovered a bag missing from his residence that contained his wallet, keys, and medication. He was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center where he was treated for a laceration to his head and released.

Detectives located surveillance video showing Malone Junior in the area around the time the 911 call was made. In an interview with detectives, Malone Junior admitted to the crime and striking the victim.

Malone Junior has not had a bond set at this time.

